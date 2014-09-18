UPDATE 2-Credit Suisse seeks to catch up with rivals with $4 bln cash call
* Q1 net profit comes in ahead of forecasts (Adds background, detail, company comments, stock price)
Sept 18 Lloyd Fonds AG : * Says H1 consolidated net profit of 0.2 million euros (previous year: 1.2
million euros) * Says H1 assets held under trust remain at a constant level above 1.6 billion
euros * Says full 2014 consolidated earnings expected to be in positive territory,
roughly at same level as the previous year * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Q1 net profit comes in ahead of forecasts (Adds background, detail, company comments, stock price)
* Shares up 3.4 pct, leading FTSE mid-cap gainers (Adds analyst quote, share reaction, background)