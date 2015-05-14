EDINBURGH May 14 Lloyds Banking Group plans to pay an interim and final dividend for 2015, having announced its first payout for over six years in February, Chairman Norman Blackwell told the bank's annual meeting.

"The resumption reflects the transformation of the business over the past four years," Blackwell said.

Chief Executive Antonio Horta-Osorio told the meeting the bank was well placed to benefit from the continued strength of Britain's economy, enabling it to return value to shareholders. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater)