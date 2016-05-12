EDINBURGH May 12 Lloyds Banking Group
Chairman Norman Blackwell was forced to defend a branch closure
programme on Thursday when angry investors accused management of
deserting customers.
Britain's largest mortgage lender, rescued in a 20.5 billion
pound ($29.7 billion) taxpayer bail-out during the financial
crisis, is midway through a plan to close hundreds of branches
and axe about a tenth of its workforce to cut costs.
"There has been no consultation on branch closures worthy of
the name," one shareholder said at the company's annual meeting
in Edinburgh, accusing the bank of backtracking on a pledge to
help rural communities thrive.
"Your salary increase alone would pay for a branch to be
open," the shareholder told the chairman, prompting applause
from fellow investors.
Blackwell said the bank was responding to the changing needs
of its customers, many of whom were abandoning visits to local
branches in favour of online and mobile banking.
"We have to sensibly balance the needs of individuals in a
local community with the way other people are doing their
banking via screens and the online network," Blackwell said,
adding that Lloyds had closed fewer branches than its rivals.
"We expect to keep the largest branch network in the UK."
The British Bankers' Association said last week it had
launched an independent review aimed at minimising the impact of
branch closures on customers, amid concerns whole communities
could be left without access to a bank.
"People want reasonable local access to a bank with a real
person behind the counter...Five hours on a Tuesday is a joke
but we have all stopped laughing," said another shareholder.
Lloyds bucked the downward trend among major British lenders
last month, maintaining flat first quarter revenue and cutting
bad debts despite a tough economic environment.
Chief Executive Officer Antonio Horta-Osório is looking to
shed thousands of jobs to streamline the business, support
dividend payments and boost the share price so the government
can revive a plan to sell its remaining 9 percent stake.
