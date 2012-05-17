BRIEF-Cleantech company Enersize signs new installation agreement within chinese chemical sector
EDINBURGH May 17 Lloyds Banking Group's pay plan for directors was overwhelmingly approved on Thursday with almost all investors backing it, allowing the part-nationalised bank to avoid a shareholder backlash seen at other banks.
Lloyds said 97.7 percent of shareholders who voted were in favour of its remuneration report.
ZURICH, June 8 Online pharmacy Zur Rose Group said Thursday it plans to raise at least 200 million Swiss francs ($207.34 million) this year in an initial share sale to fund its growth strategy, including for its DocMorris operation in Germany.