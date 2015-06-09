BRIEF-Vornado Realty Trust reports Q1 FFO per share $1.08
* Q1 FFO per share view $1.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 9 Lloyds Banking Group said it has appointed Gareth Oakley as Managing Director, SME Banking, with responsibility for growing its lending and services to small-and-medium-sized businesses (SMEs).
Oakley will report to Tim Hinton, managing director, mid-markets and SME banking, and will oversee Lloyds' relationships with businesses that have annual turnover between 1 million and 25 million pounds ($38 million).
Oakley has been at Lloyds for 26 years, most recently as regional director, SME banking, in the east of England.
($1 = 0.6542 pounds) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Nishant Kumar)
* Hill Path Holdings reports 7.7 pct stake in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc as of April 19 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pBnOyC) Further company coverage: