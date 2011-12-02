SINGAPORE Dec 2 A Singapore-based Lloyd's reinsurance syndicate has stopped taking new insurance business after suffering losses resulting from a spate of natural disasters in Asia, the manager of the syndicate said on Friday.

"The syndicate, which operates exclusively in Asia, has been affected by the unprecedented frequency and severity of natural catastrophes in the region during 2011, culminating in the recent Thailand floods," Argenta Syndicate Management Ltd said in a statement.

Syndicate 1965 was the first Lloyd's syndicate to operate exclusively in Asia, according to its website. Its shareholders include Singapore state investor Temasek and Japan's Mitsui & Co. ()

Argenta said it will work with staff and capital providers of Syndicate 1965, as well as with Lloyd's, to ensure the orderly resolution of all outstanding liabilities.

Syndicate 2121, which is Argenta's own underwriting operation, is not affected by events relating to Syndicate 1965 and has minimal exposure to the Thailand floods, the manager added.

German insurer Allianz told Reuters last month that insured losses from the Thai floods could exceed $10 billion, making it the costliest flood in a decade.