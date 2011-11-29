SYDNEY Nov 29 (Reuters Basis Point) - Lloyds Banking
Group's Australian unit has exited the leveraged
finance market in the country, a spokeswoman said, as the impact
of the crisis in Europe spills over into other regions.
The move affects seven bankers and Lloyds would wind down
its over A$1 billion ($993.45 million) plus leveraged finance
lending book, with no plans to sell the assets on the secondary
market.
"We are no longer underwriting leveraged finance in
Australia," a spokeswoman for the bank in Australia said.
Last week, Lloyds said it sold A$1.7 billion in distressed
property loans to Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs
to free up capital, part of a larger retreat by European lenders
from the Australian loan market..
Lloyds was looking to deploy the affected bankers within the
group, the spokeswoman added.
Peter Moore, who headed the leveraged finance business has
been named head of project finance and portfolio management.
Lloyds, through BOS International, continues to lend in the
investment grade corporate market, as well as project finance
and asset finance.
Elsewhere, banking sources said BNP Paribas had
scaled down its Australian operations as part of cuts to its
global corporate and investment banking division. Two bankers in
its leveraged finance team including the head, and a senior
relationship manager left two weeks ago, the sources said.
($1 = 1.0066 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sharon Klyne; Editing by Ed Davies)