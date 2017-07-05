Lloyds Bank reshuffles senior management team ahead of new strategy

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group has reshuffled its senior management team and made a raft of changes to its organisational structure as it prepares to announce its next three-year strategic plan, the lender said on Wednesday.

The changes include naming Juan Colombas to the new role of chief operating officer, giving Chief Financial Officer George Culmer oversight of the legal and strategy teams, and naming Zaka Mian as group director for transformation.

Lloyds will announce its new strategic plan, covering the years 2018-2020, in February next year.