EDINBURGH May 14 State-backed Lloyds Banking
Group could be returned
to full private ownership in the next 12 months, its Chairman
Norman Blackwell told reporters.
The government, which pumped 20 billion pounds ($31.6
billion) into the bank to bail it out during the 2007-9
financial crisis, has already reduced its stake to under 20
percent from 41 percent.
It is continuing to sell the shares to financial
institutions such as pension funds and insurers and is also
planning a sale to private retail investors later in the year.
Asked if the government could complete its exit in the next
year, Blackwell said: "It's possible and would be very
desirable. Whether the government can achieve that depends on
the market conditions."
($1 = 0.6334 pounds)
