(Adds details on ruling, comments from bondholders, background)

By Steve Slater

LONDON, June 16 (IFR) - Lloyds Banking Group won a decisive UK court ruling on Thursday over whether it treated investors in high-interest bonds fairly, saving it from the threat of paying them hundreds of millions of pounds extra.

London's Supreme Court rejected an appeal by some Lloyds bondholders who said the redemption of £3.3bn of the bonds should not have been allowed.

It was the final stage in a fight that has lasted several years, and effectively marks the end of the legal process for the rebel investors. The Supreme Court rejected the appeal by a 3:2 majority.

Lloyds will save about £800m by buying back the bonds, some of which paid annual interest of as much as 16%.

A group of investors said the bank should not have been allowed to buy back the bonds, called enhanced capital notes (ECNs), from investors at their par value.

The ECNs were issued by Lloyds in 2009, shortly after it was bailed out with £20.5bn by the UK government, and paid annual interest of between 6% and 16%.

The hybrid bonds were sold with the intention they would convert into shares if the bank's capital ratio fell below a certain level. But Lloyds said UK and European capital rules in 2013 meant the ECNs no longer counted as core capital and so the bonds did not provide the capital benefit they were supposed to and so were of little use.

The Supreme Court agreed with that view.

"The preferable (majority) view is that the ECNs must play a part in enabling LBG to pass the stress-test.

"Under the regulations passed in 2013, the ECNs cannot be taken into account so as to do the very job for which their convertibility was designed, namely to enable them to be converted before the regulatory minimum Tier 1 ratio is reached," said judge David Neuberger, president of the Supreme Court.

Lloyds issued about £8.3bn of the ECNs and exchanged about £5bn of them for new instruments in 2014. That left £3.3bn of them affected by the court's decision, although the bank redeemed a further £870m of them earlier this year.

Lloyds had said if it lost the decision it would "compensate fairly" the holders of the ECNs whose securities are redeemed.

"The group welcomes the Supreme Court's decision," a spokesman for the bank said. "Throughout this process, the group has sought to balance the interests of all stakeholders including our 2.6m shareholders, as it takes steps to meet the requirements of the changing regulatory landscape and manage its capital requirements efficiently."

Lloyds expects to save on expensive interest payments worth £200m each year. It had expected to save five years' interest, but that is likely to be reduced to four years due to the delay in redeeming the notes.

CAPITAL DISQUALIFICATION EVENT

The Supreme Court agreed with Lloyds that a "capital disqualification event" (CDE) had occurred when it became clear the ECNs were not eligible for stress test capital. That meant Lloyds was entitled to redeem them, due to a clause that was in the ECN contracts.

The case, which was brought by BNY Mellon Corporate Trustee Services as trustee for the ECN holders, had claimed a CDE had not occurred.

Because of the high interest they paid, the ECNs were popular among hedge funds and asset managers. They were also offered to 123,000 retail investors, although only a few thousand of them are estimated to hold them and are affected by the court decision.

Mark Taber, a campaigner for retail bondholders who helped coordinate the bondholder group, said Lloyds had not sufficiently disclosed risks in the ECN prospectus and the narrow court decision reflected badly on how the Prudential Regulation Authority policed rules around prospectuses.

"It's an extremely close decision, which is unusual for the Supreme Court," Taber said. "That, combined with some of the content of the judgment, raises huge questions over regulators' role in enforcing the prospectus rules." (Editing by Ian Edmondson)