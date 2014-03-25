LONDON, March 25 Lloyds Banking Group expects UK regulators to require banks to hold a common equity tier 1 requirement of around 11 percent under normal market conditions, Chief Executive Antonio Horta-Osorio told a conference in London.

Horta-Osorio said capital requirements in Europe and the United Kingdom were becoming better defined. The Prudential Regulation Authority sets a minimum requirement of 7 percent but investors generally expect a ratio of 10 percent.

Speaking at the same Morgan Stanley conference, Royal Bank of Scotland's Chief Executive Ross McEwan reiterated a target for its Irish business Ulster Bank to move back into profitability in 2014.

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham)