LONDON Aug 29 State-backed Lloyds Banking Group said complaints increased by 20 percent in the first half of the year, driven by an increase in cases about mortgages.

Britain's biggest retail bank said on Friday that, excluding those concerning payment protection insurance (PPI), its total complaints rose to 129,469 from 104,590 in the same period the year before.

Lloyds said the rise reflected the implementation of new rules for the sale of mortgages, the introduction of auto enrolment for corporate pension schemes and more complaints against banks by claims management companies.

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham)