LONDON Feb 3 Lloyds Banking Group Plc
said it would axe about 1,585 jobs and close 29 branches as part
of sweeping cuts it announced more than a year ago, aimed at
reducing Europe's second-biggest lender's workforce by 9,000.
Wednesday's announcement brings the total cuts announced so
far to 5,530 since Lloyds' announced in October 2014 that it
would cut about 10 percent of its staff over three years due to
the increasing popularity of online banking and the automation
of some back office functions.
The bulk of the reductions are across Lloyds' retail
businesses, although the group's commercial banking, consumer
finance and legal units will also see cuts, said a spokesman at
employee trade union Unite, which has been consulted.
The lender, which is closing branches from this June, said
it would create about 170 new roles across its retail,
commercial banking and legal divisions.
Shares in Lloyds were trading around two percent lower at
15.20 GMT, outperforming a weaker broader market for European
banking stocks.
($1 = 0.6866 pounds)
(Reporting by Richa Naidu, additional reporting by Carolyn
Cohn, editing by Kirstin Ridley)