Dec 2 Lloyds Banking Group has sold a
1.6-billion-pound ($2.50 billion) portfolio of Irish mortgages
to Goldman Sachs and CarVal, a private equity group, the
Financial Times newspaper reported.
The deal, codenamed Project Parasol, was finalised at
purchase price of slightly less than half of the face value of
the underlying assets, FT reported, citing people familiar with
the matter. (on.ft.com/1wldpVP)
The portfolio consists of buy-to-let residential mortgages
and commercial mortgages, including for offices, retail
properties and industrial sites, the FT said.
Lloyds declined to comment. CarVal and Goldman Sachs were
not immediately available for comment.
$1 = 0.6395 pounds)
(Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore, editing by Mark
Heinrich)