LONDON Oct 22 Lloyds Banking Group will next week announce plans to cut 9,000 jobs over the next three years, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

The cuts amount to about 10 percent of Lloyds' workforce and will be announced as part of Chief Executive Antonio Horta-Osorio's strategy review next Tuesday, the sources said.

Lloyds declined to comment. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)