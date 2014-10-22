BRIEF-Midland States Bancorp receives federal reserve approval for pending acquisition of Centrue Financial
* Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Receives federal reserve approval for pending acquisition of centrue financial corporation
LONDON Oct 22 Lloyds Banking Group will next week announce plans to cut 9,000 jobs over the next three years, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
The cuts amount to about 10 percent of Lloyds' workforce and will be announced as part of Chief Executive Antonio Horta-Osorio's strategy review next Tuesday, the sources said.
Lloyds declined to comment. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
WASHINGTON, April 19 The White House is aware of "potential negative impacts" from a review ordered by President Donald Trump of whether lifting sanctions through the Iran nuclear deal was in U.S. national security interests, his spokesman said on Wednesday.