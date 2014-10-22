* Lloyds to announce plans to close some branches -sources

* Cuts on top of 30,000 job losses since bailout (Adds details)

LONDON Oct 22 Lloyds Banking Group will next week announce plans to cut 9,000 jobs over the next three years, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

The cuts amount to about 10 percent of Lloyds' workforce and will be announced as part of Chief Executive Antonio Horta-Osorio's strategy review next Tuesday, the sources said.

Horta-Osorio's new three-year plan is expected to include the closure of some branches as the bank responds to a growing number of transactions being executed online, and the automation of some back-office functions.

The cuts are on top of the 30,000 jobs which the bank has axed since its a 20.5 billion pound ($33 billion) government bailout during the financial crisis of 2007 to 2009.

Horta-Osorio has turned around the bank's fortunes since joining Lloyds as chief executive in 2011, returning the bank to profit and enabling the government to start selling its shares.

The government still holds a 25 percent stake in the bank but could look to sell more shares if Lloyds is giving permission by Britain's financial regulator to start paying dividends for the first time since its bailout.

Lloyds declined to comment.

($1 = 0.6226 British pound) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham, editing by David Evans)