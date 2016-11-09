LONDON Nov 9 Lloyds Banking Group has
announced on Wednesday that it will cut a further 520 jobs as
part of a three-year restructuring plan announced in October
2014 aimed at cutting costs and improving returns for
shareholders.
The lay-offs will affect workers in divisions including
Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance, and Consumer Finance, the
bank said.
The net total of cuts is inclusive of 145 new roles that
will be created across these business areas, the bank said.
The lender also said it will close 49 branches, beginning in
the first quarter of next year.
