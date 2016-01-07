LONDON Jan 7 Britain's Financial Conduct
Authority has begun a preliminary investigation into whether a
trader at Lloyds Banking Group tried to manipulate the
market for UK government bonds, a source familiar with the
matter said.
Spokespeople at Lloyds, still 9 percent-owned by the British
taxpayer, declined to answer questions on whether there was a
probe or on the number of staff linked to any such
investigation.
"The Group does not comment on speculation," a spokesman
told Reuters in an emailed statement.
News of the probe comes as a blow to Britain's biggest
provider of current accounts and mortgages, which has invested
millions of pounds in rebuilding its reputation among customers
since its 20.5 billion pound ($29.9 bln) bailout in 2008.
It also casts a pall over final preparations by Britain's
finance ministry to sell its remaining stake via a widely
anticipated share offer to the general public this year.
The government said in October it would sell at least 2
billion pounds of Lloyds shares to private retail investors in
one of the largest privatisations of a state-backed company
since the 1980s.
Lloyds shares were trading 2.7 percent down at 69 pence at
0935 GMT, well below the average 73.6 pence the government
originally paid for the shares, and the threshold set by
managers of a trading plan designed to dribble out the
government's stock to the market.
The Wall Street Journal first reported the investigation
into possible gilts market manipulation on Wednesday.
In March 2014, the FCA fined and banned former Credit Suisse
bond trader Mark Stevenson in its first enforcement action for
allegedly manipulating the 7 trillion pound UK gilts market.
The latest probe puts pressure on a sector that is trying to
rebuild trust after 11 banks, including Lloyds, were fined about
$10 billion for attempted rigging of Libor, a global interest
rate benchmark.
Other lenders have also been punished for attempting
manipulation of the foreign exchange market.
($1 = 0.6864 pounds)
(Reporting by Huw Jones and Sinead Cruise; Editing by Rachel
Armstrong and Susan Fenton)