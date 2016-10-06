Oct 6 Lloyds Private Banking, a unit of Lloyds Banking Group Plc, hired Jon Wingent as head of portfolio specialists.

Wingent was most recently with Close Brothers Asset Management as an investment director.

Wingent will become a senior member of the wealth investment office at Lloyds, the company said on Thursday.

He will report to Markus Stadlmann, chief investment officer. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee)