BRIEF-Dubai's Deyaar Development Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 32 million dirhams versus 51 million dirhams year ago
LONDON, April 24 Lloyds Banking Group has appointed Nick Prettejohn as chairman of its pensions company Scottish Widows Group.
The former chairman of Brit Insurance was also named as a non-executive director of Lloyds Banking Group. (Reporting by Clare Hutchison. Editing by Jane Merriman)
* Q1 net profit 32 million dirhams versus 51 million dirhams year ago
* Q1 sales 63.27 million riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2qsf2Ae) Further company coverage: