LONDON, Sept 29 Lloyds Banking Group
said on Monday it had dismissed eight staff following an
investigation into the submission of benchmark interest rates
after it was fined in July by American and British regulators.
Lloyds, which is 25 percent owned by the British government,
said around 3 million pounds ($4.9 million) in unpaid bonuses
had been forfeited as a result of the action.
The bank was fined $370 million in July for its part in the
attempted manipulation of the London interbank offered rate
(Libor) and for attempting to fix so-called "repo" rates to
reduce fees for a taxpayer-backed scheme set up by the Bank of
England to support British banks during the 2008 financial
crisis.
(1 US dollar = 0.6163 British pound)
