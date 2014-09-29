* 3 million pounds of unpaid bonuses to be forfeited
* Lloyds unable to take action against staff who left bank
* Lloyds was fined $370 million in July
* CEO says committed to preventing repeat of behaviour
LONDON, Sept 29 Lloyds Banking Group
said on Monday it had dismissed eight staff following an
investigation into the submission of benchmark interest rates
after it was fined in July by American and British regulators.
Lloyds, which is 25 percent owned by the British government,
said around 3 million pounds ($4.9 million) in unpaid bonuses
had been forfeited as a result of the action.
The bank was fined $370 million in July for its part in the
attempted manipulation of the London interbank offered rate
(Libor) and for attempting to fix so-called "repo" rates to
reduce fees for a taxpayer-backed scheme set up by the Bank of
England to support British banks during the financial crisis.
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney has said the attempted
manipulation could lead to criminal action against those
involved.
Lloyds said it had undertaken disciplinary action
immediately after the settlements were announced. It said it was
unable to take disciplinary action against a number of
individuals who had already left the group prior to the
settlements. However, the bank passed on its findings to
Britain's Financial Conduct Authority and other regulators.
"Having now taken disciplinary action against those
individuals responsible for the totally unacceptable behaviour
identified by the regulators' investigations, the board and the
group's management team are committed to preventing this type of
behaviour happening again," Lloyds Chief Executive Antonio
Horta-Osorio said in a statement.
(1 US dollar = 0.6163 British pound)
