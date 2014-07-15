LONDON, July 15 U.S. and British regulators are
nearing a deal with Lloyds Banking Group to resolve
investigations into the bank's alleged attempts to manipulate
benchmark interest rates, the Wall Street Journal said on
Tuesday.
The newspaper, citing people familiar with the matter, said
settlement talks had accelerated recently and regulators are
hoping to announce a deal in the next few weeks.
It said negotiations between Lloyds and regulators were
still in progress and the size of the financial penalty that
Lloyds is likely to pay was not clear.
Lloyds is 25 percent owned by the British government after a
taxpayer bailout and would join several other banks to be fined
or to settle allegations of attempted rigging of the London
interbank offered rate, or Libor, and other benchmark rates.
A Lloyds spokesman said: "As we have disclosed, Lloyds
Banking Group continues to receive requests for information from
a number of government agencies with regard to their
investigations into interbank offered rates (including LIBOR).
We are co-operating with those investigations. If required the
group would update the market as appropriate."
The UK's Financial Conduct Authority was not immediately
available for comment.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater)