April 29 Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking, part of Lloyds Banking Group Plc, appointed Garry Popofsky as U.S. head of FX sales.

Popofsky, who will be based in New York, joins from Popofsky Capital where he was a principal, the company said.

Popofsky has over 30 years of experience in FX sales and has worked at BNP Paribas, RBS, Lehman and Goldman Sachs. (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru)