UPDATE 4-Mylan disagrees with FDA over generic Advair delay
* Shares fall in afternoon trading (Adds analyst comment, updates shares)
Aug 13 Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking, part of Lloyds Banking Group Plc, appointed Thomas Sandberg as an associate director to its relationship solutions team within the financial institutions business.
Sandberg joins from Bank of America Merrill Lynch and had previously spent two years at RBS. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru)
* Shares fall in afternoon trading (Adds analyst comment, updates shares)
May 10 Power producer Calpine Corp is exploring a sale, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.