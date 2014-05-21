May 21 Lloyds Banking Group Plc said it
would cut 645 jobs as part of a group strategic review announced
in 2011, and add 65 new positions in its groups operations and
retail unit.
Lloyds, which is 25 percent-owned by the government, said
the reductions are within its group operations, human resources,
consumer finance, retail and commercial banking units.
Its recognised unions, Accord, Unite, GMB and LTU were
consulted prior to the announcement.
Lloyds also said it was shutting its Warrington Contact
Centre as people preferred digital banking to telephone banking.
"Telephone banking call volumes are falling as digital
banking usage continues to grow, and we are refocusing the
business to reflect these changes in our customers' habits, a
spokeswoman of Lloyds said on Wednesday.
As part of its Warrington operations being axed, Llyods
would make 180 redundancies and transfer 120 staff to Speke, in
Liverpool.
(Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore. Editing by Andre
Grenon)