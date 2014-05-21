May 21 Lloyds Banking Group Plc said it would cut 645 jobs as part of a group strategic review announced in 2011, and add 65 new positions in its groups operations and retail unit.

Lloyds, which is 25 percent-owned by the government, said the reductions are within its group operations, human resources, consumer finance, retail and commercial banking units.

Its recognised unions, Accord, Unite, GMB and LTU were consulted prior to the announcement.

Lloyds also said it was shutting its Warrington Contact Centre as people preferred digital banking to telephone banking.

"Telephone banking call volumes are falling as digital banking usage continues to grow, and we are refocusing the business to reflect these changes in our customers' habits, a spokeswoman of Lloyds said on Wednesday.

As part of its Warrington operations being axed, Llyods would make 180 redundancies and transfer 120 staff to Speke, in Liverpool.

(Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore. Editing by Andre Grenon)