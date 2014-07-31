LONDON, July 31 Lloyds Banking Group
said its first half performance had strengthened the chances of
the bank being allowed to pay its first dividend since being
rescued by the government during the 2008 financial crisis.
Lloyds said it will apply to Britain's financial regulator
in the second half of the year to restart dividends at a
"modest" level.
"The things that matter are being able to demonstrate a
statutory profit and a strong capital position. These half-year
results show both of those. I do think they strengthen our
hand," Finance Director George Culmer told reporters after the
bank reported a jump in profits.
