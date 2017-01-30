LONDON Jan 30 The British government has cut
its stake in Lloyds Banking Group to just below 5
percent as it aims to return the bank to full private ownership
in the next few months.
UK Financial Investments Limited (UKFI), which manages the
government's stake, resumed share sales in October, having
halted them for almost a year due to market turbulence.
In an announcement on Monday, UKFI said it had reduced its
stake by about 1 percent to 4.998 percent.
