LONDON, July 16 Lloyds Banking Group said on Thursday the UK government had reduced its stake in the bank below 15 percent as it moves closer to full privatisation.

Lloyds was rescued during the 2007-9 financial crisis at a cost of 20.5 billion pounds ($32 billion) to taxpayers, leaving the government with a 43 percent stake in the bank.

Britain's finance ministry began selling off its stake in September 2013 and Lloyds is on track to return to full private ownership in 2016. ($1 = 0.6405 pounds) (Reporting by Nishant Kumar, editing by Sinead Cruise)