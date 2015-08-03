(Repeats AUG 2 story, no change to text)
LONDON, Aug 2 Shareholders in Britain's Lloyds
Banking Group are calling on the government to rethink
plans to sell down its stake in the lender to ensure taxpayers
get the best deal.
Finance Minister George Osborne has pledged to sell part of
the government's remaining shares in the bank to ordinary
Britons in a sale reminiscent of the 1980s privatisations of
British Gas and British Telecom under former prime minister
Margaret Thatcher.
But investors argue an offer to retail investors, which
would need to be made at a significant discount to the market
price, would not represent best value for taxpayers.
Instead, they say the government should allow UK Financial
Investments (UKFI), which manages the stake, to continue with a
trading plan which enables Morgan Stanley to sell the
government's shares daily on the stock market.
"I do think it would be an awful lot simpler and less costly
to sell the remainder of the shares in the market than execute a
retail sale at some fixed discount," Richard Buxton, head of UK
equities at Old Mutual Global Investors, told Reuters.
UKFI has sold a 10 percent stake in the bank so far this
year at a profit to the government's 73.6 pence buy-in price,
The government has raised more than 13 billion pounds ($20.3
billion) from its shares so far.
Lloyds already has the largest number of retail investors of
any FTSE-100 stock and fund managers have questioned the logic
of selling more at a lower price than they could be sold for to
financial institutions.
"When we are dealing on behalf of our clients, we have a
duty of best execution, to make sure we are getting the best
possible price whenever we are buying or selling stock," Eric
Moore, an income fund manager at Miton, told Reuters.
"It begs the question, is this best execution for the
government? It probably isn't," he said.
TAXPAYER BAILOUT
Lloyds was rescued by the government during the 2007-09
financial crisis at a cost of 20.5 billion pounds to taxpayers,
leaving the government with a 43 percent stake.
Its performance has since been turned around by Chief
Executive Antonio Horta-Osorio, who has simplified operations to
focus on lending to British businesses and households. Lloyds is
now the third-biggest bank in Europe by market value.
Its attractiveness to retail investors was boosted on Friday
after it said it will look to return surplus capital to
shareholders from the end of this year having already resumed
dividend payments.
One factor behind the government's enthusiasm for a retail
share offer may be the impending sale of its 78 percent stake in
Royal Bank of Scotland, a significant chunk of which may
be sold to retail investors, industry sources say.
Sources with knowledge of government thinking say the
finance ministry is keen for investors to buy Lloyds' shares and
benefit from the bank's turnaround as that may encourage them to
buy RBS shares, too.
RBS is still counting the costs of past misconduct and has
yet to pay a dividend. However, Osborne has set a target of
selling at least three-quarters of the stake in the next five
years.
"The Treasury won't be able to get the RBS disposal
programme done without retail and if you're going to sell RBS
shares to retail in the future it would be nice to have a
successful transaction concluded where retail participated and
felt good about it," one source said.
RBS was bailed out at a cost of almost 46 billion pounds to
taxpayers and the government's stake is worth about 31 billion
at current share prices, meaning a potential loss of 15 billion
pounds from its investment.
Other fund managers have said they would not object to a
Lloyds retail sale especially if it offered the fastest route to
full private ownership but only if it was done at a 3-4 percent
discount which would be comparable to those typically offered in
placings of large volumes of stock.
"Without a block placing, then you are looking at at least
another year before all the stake is sold. We'd be supportive of
any mechanisms to speed that up, within sensible parameters. It
is all about the terms," said Mike Fox, senior fund manager at
Royal London Asset Management.
($1 = 0.6400 pounds)
