(Adds government return on Lloyds bailout)
LONDON Jan 30 The British government has
reduced its stake in Lloyds Banking Group to just below
5 percent as it aims to return the bank to full private
ownership in the next few months.
UK Financial Investments Limited (UKFI), which manages the
government's stake, resumed share sales in October, having
halted them for almost a year due to market turbulence.
UKFI said it had reduced its stake by about 1 percent to
4.998 percent in an announcement on Monday.
The government was left with a 43 percent stake in Lloyds
after a 20.5 billion pound ($25.75 billion) taxpayer-funded
bailout during the 2007-09 financial crisis.
Even though the government is now selling the shares at
below the average price it paid for them it has so far received
about 18.5 billion pounds back.
UKFI is selling about 1 percent of shares on average about
every 3 weeks. This means at the current rate the bank should be
fully returned to private ownership by around May.
The slump in Lloyds shares at the start of last year forced
the government to postpone a plan to offer cut-price shares to
the public. The new Conservative government has signalled that
it will call off that plan entirely.
Lloyds has been trying to put its crisis-ridden past behind
it. Last month the bank said it would it would spend 1.9 billion
pounds buying MBNA, a UK credit card business from Bank of
America, in its first major acquisition since its
bailout.
($1 = 0.7962 pounds)
(Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Rachel Armstrong and
Louise Heavens)