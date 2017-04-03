LONDON, April 3 The British government has
reduced its holding in Lloyds Banking Group PLC to less
than 2 percent, putting the lender on track to be in full
private ownership within weeks.
The government has now recovered over 20 billion pounds of
the 20.3 billion pounds ($25.5 billion) taxpayers injected into
Lloyds during the financial crisis, the Treasury said in a
statement.
UK Financial Investments Limited (UKFI), which manages the
government's stake, resumed share sales in October, having
halted them for almost a year due to market turbulence.
It said on Monday that its stake stands at 1.97 percent,
down from 2.95 percent on March 15.
The government spent more than 136.6 billion pounds rescuing
some of Britain's biggest high street lenders at the height of
the financial crisis, including Royal Bank of Scotland
and Lloyds, but has so far only managed to recoup half of that
money.
($1 = 0.7975 pounds)
