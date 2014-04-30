BRIEF-Efficient Group says interim revenue up 9 pct
* Inteirm revenue of r465 million was 9 pct higher than revenue reported for comparative period
LONDON, April 30 Lloyds Banking Group has reached an agreement to sell $500 million of shipping loans from its remaining ship finance portfolio, finance and banking sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
Bank of America and U.S. hedge fund Davidson Kempner Capital Management were expected to buy the loans, one of the sources said.
Lloyds, Bank of America and Davidson Kempner all declined to comment. (Reporting by Jonathan Saul and Matt Scuffham; Editing by Pravin Char)
* Inteirm revenue of r465 million was 9 pct higher than revenue reported for comparative period
* VOSTOK NEW VENTURES INVESTS USD 22.2 MLN IN BABYLON, A LEADING DIGITAL HEALTHCARE COMPANY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)