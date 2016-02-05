LONDON Feb 5 Britain has hired Barclays Plc
to manage a planned sale of shares in Lloyds Banking
Group to the general public, two sources with direct
knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
Britain, which rescued Lloyds during the 2007-09 financial
crisis with a 20.5 billion pound ($29.7 billion) bailout, has
been trimming its 43 percent stake in Britain's biggest mortgage
lender for more than two years.
Finance minister George Osborne said last week the sale of
at least 2 billion pounds of shares in Lloyds to retail
investors would be postponed due to turmoil in global financial
markets. It had originally been timed for spring.
The government, which now owns less than 10 percent of
Lloyds, has recovered some 16 billion pounds of taxpayer funds
to date from share sales.
UK Financial Instruments is the agency in charge of managing
Britain's stakes in state-supported lenders Lloyds and Royal
Bank of Scotland. Barclays and UKFI declined to comment.
In December 2014, UKFI appointed Morgan Stanley to run a
"dribble-out" trading plan to gradually sell down the Lloyds
stake to pension funds and other institutional investors.
News of Barclays appointment was first reported by
Bloomberg.
($1 = 0.6914 pounds)
(Reporting by Richa Naidu; editing by David Clarke)