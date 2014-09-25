LONDON, Sept 25 Lloyds Banking Group
said it would sell a further 11.5 percent stake in TSB,
leaving it with a 50 percent shareholding in a business it was
ordered to sell by European regulators.
Lloyds said it would sell another 57.5 million shares, worth
about 161 million pounds at current share prices, in the bank
through a sale to financial institutions. UBS is acting as
bookrunner for the sale.
Lloyds was ordered to sell 631 branches, subsequently
re-branded TSB, by European regulators as a condition of its
20.5 billion pound ($33.4 billion) government rescue during the
financial crisis.
Lloyds sold a 38.5 percent stake in the bank at 260 pence
per share through an initial public offering in June. The price
of the latest sale will be decided after interest from potential
buyers is assessed.
Shares in TSB closed at 280 pence on Thursday.
(1 US dollar = 0.6135 British pound)
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater)