LONDON, Sept 25 Lloyds Banking Group said it would sell a further 11.5 percent stake in TSB, leaving it with a 50 percent shareholding in a business it was ordered to sell by European regulators.

Lloyds said it would sell another 57.5 million shares, worth about 161 million pounds at current share prices, in the bank through a sale to financial institutions. UBS is acting as bookrunner for the sale.

Lloyds was ordered to sell 631 branches, subsequently re-branded TSB, by European regulators as a condition of its 20.5 billion pound ($33.4 billion) government rescue during the financial crisis.

Lloyds sold a 38.5 percent stake in the bank at 260 pence per share through an initial public offering in June. The price of the latest sale will be decided after interest from potential buyers is assessed.

Shares in TSB closed at 280 pence on Thursday.

(1 US dollar = 0.6135 British pound) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater)