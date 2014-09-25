* Sale to financial institutions
* UBS advising Lloyds on the sale
* Price expected to be between 260-280 pence -sources
* Book covered within an hour -source
(Adds further details on likely pricing)
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, Sept 25 Lloyds Banking Group is
to sell a further 11.5 percent stake in TSB, leaving it
with a 50 percent shareholding in a business it was ordered to
shed by European regulators.
Lloyds said on Thursday it would sell another 57.5 million
shares, worth about 161 million pounds at current share prices,
to financial institutions through a so-called "accelerated
bookbuild." UBS is advising Lloyds on the sale.
Reuters reported on Tuesday that Lloyds was preparing to
launch a second sale of TSB.
Lloyds had sold a 38.5 percent stake in TSB in June at 260
pence per share through an initial public offering, which valued
Britain's seventh largest bank at 1.3 billion pounds. The sale
was 11 times over-subscribed following strong demand from
investors in the United States and Asia as well as Britain.
Investors were attracted by an exposure to Britain's
economic recovery via a bank which is untainted by issues of
past misconduct. They also saw TSB as a viable challenger to
Britain's 'big 4' banks - Lloyds, Royal Bank of Scotland
, Barclays and HSBC.
European regulators forced Lloyds to sell the 631 branches
which now form TSB as a condition for getting a 20.5 billion
pound ($33.4 billion) government rescue during the financial
crisis.
The latest sale is expected to be priced at a point between
the 260 pence level of the IPO and TSB's closing share price of
280 pence on Thursday, according to industry sources.
The price will be decided after interest from potential
buyers is assessed on Thursday. The sale is expected to be
completed before trading begins on Friday. One source familiar
with the matter said buyers had been found to cover the sale
within an hour of it being launched.
TSB is one of a number of British banks that have either
recently listed on the stock exchange or are preparing to do so,
tapping into investor appetite for newcomers aiming to challenge
the established banks.
Aldermore said on Monday that it planned to list in London
next month, in a debut that could value it at up to 900 million
pounds. Virgin Money, backed by entrepreneur Richard Branson, is
expected to list later this year.
The sale will leave Lloyds well-placed to meet a deadline of
selling its entire stake in TSB by the end of 2015. Industry
sources say it is possible the remaining shares could be sold in
two stages.
Lloyds has said that it will not sell any more shares in the
bank for 90 days following the latest placing.
(1 US dollar = 0.6135 British pound)
(Editing by Steve Slater and Freya Berry. Editing by Jane
Merriman)