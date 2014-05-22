LONDON May 22 Lloyds Banking Group
will next week launch the sale of about 25 percent of its TSB
business via a stock market flotation with the pricing expected
to be below book value, banking industry sources told Reuters.
The amount of stock sold is likely to be at the bottom end
of the guidance on how much the bank would sell, according to
the sources, reflecting a cooling of investor interest in UK
company flotations in recent weeks following a flurry of
activity earlier in 2014.
Banking industry sources say the IPO, which will happen
before the end of June, is expected to value TSB at less than
its book value of 1.5 billion pounds, meaning Lloyds will make a
loss on the sale.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham and Freya Berry; Editing by Steve
Slater)