LONDON May 1 Lloyds Banking Group plans to sell off at least 25 percent of its TSB business in a stock market flotation before the end of June, Finance Director George Culmer told reporters on a conference call.

Lloyds must sell the business, valued by analysts at around 1.5 billion pounds ($2.5 billion), as a condition of its 20.5 billion pound bailout during the 2008/9 business.

Culmer confirmed that some of the shares will be offered to private retail investors. ($1 = 0.5922 British Pounds) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater)