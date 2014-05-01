BRIEF-Sofina says to sell its 5 pct stake in Eurazeo
* Sofina says announces the launch of the sale of 3.5m shares of eurazeo, representing approximately 5 percent of the share capital
LONDON May 1 Lloyds Banking Group plans to sell off at least 25 percent of its TSB business in a stock market flotation before the end of June, Finance Director George Culmer told reporters on a conference call.
Lloyds must sell the business, valued by analysts at around 1.5 billion pounds ($2.5 billion), as a condition of its 20.5 billion pound bailout during the 2008/9 business.
Culmer confirmed that some of the shares will be offered to private retail investors. ($1 = 0.5922 British Pounds) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater)
* Says that its unit, Makrum Development Sp.z o.o., plans to buy no more than 1,854,000 shares of Projprzem SA for 10.80 zlotys ($2.73) per share; to buy at least 723,000 shares