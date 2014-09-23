* Sale could come before the end of the month -sources
* Advisers making informal pitches to Lloyds -sources
* 90-day lock-up expires at Tuesday market close
* TSB IPO in June was 11 times over-subscribed
By Matt Scuffham and Freya Berry
LONDON, Sept 23 Britain's Lloyds Banking Group
could launch a second sale of shares in majority-owned
TSB Banking Group in the next week after a lock-up
period expires on Tuesday, banking sources said.
Investment banks have been making informal pitches to Lloyds
for a mandate to sell the shares. With TSB about to enter a
"closed" period ahead of its Oct. 24 third-quarter results, the
offer could come as soon as this week, one source said,
cautioning that there was no certainty on the timing of a sale.
Lloyds in June sold a 38.5 percent stake in TSB, Britain's
seventh-largest lender, at 260 pence per share, valuing the
business at 1.3 billion pounds ($2.1 billion). The offering was
11 times oversubscribed by investors attracting strong demand
from investors in the United States as well as Britain.
Investors were attracted by an exposure to Britain's
economic recovery from a bank which is untainted by issues of
past misconduct. They also saw TSB as a viable challenger to
Britain's 'big 4' banks - Lloyds, Royal Bank of Scotland
, Barclays and HSBC.
"People are attracted to it because it's a pure, clean
retail bank. It doesn't have any of the sins of the past or any
of the potential issues that others have," one industry source
told Reuters.
TSB is one of a number of British banks that have either
recently listed on the stock exchange or are preparing to do so,
tapping into investor appetite for new lenders aiming to
challenge the established big banks.
Aldermore said on Monday that it planned to float in London
next month, in a debut that could value it at up to 900 million
pounds. Virgin Money, backed by entrepreneur Richard Branson, is
expected to float later this year while Santander UK (part of
Spain's Santander, Shawbrook and Metro Bank are also
preparing for initial public offerings.
Lloyds, which is expected to sell the remaining shares in
two further tranches, agreed not to sell any more shares for 90
days following the first sale. The expiry of that lock-up at
Tuesday's market close leaves it with a short window, beginning
on Wednesday, in which it can sell the shares ahead of its
closed period ahead of results.
The shares have performed well since their debut and are
trading at 281 pence, 8 percent ahead of the price of the IPO,
making a sale of about half of the remaining shares feasible,
the sources said.
Lloyds and its advisors had not wanted a sale of TSB shares
to clash with a further sale of the government's remaining
shares in Lloyds itself.
However, shares in Lloyds are trading below the price of the
government's last sale in March, ruling out a further sale this
month and clearing the way for Lloyds to sell shares in TSB.
Lloyds was forced by European regulators to sell the 631
branches which now form TSB as a condition of receiving state
aid during the financial crisis five years ago. It must
therefore now sell the whole of TSB by the end of 2015.
Any sale will be dependent on stock market conditions, the
sources said, and the bank remains confident it will meet the
deadline even if a second sale doesn't happen this month.
(1 US dollar = 0.6102 British pound)
