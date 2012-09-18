LONDON, Sept 18 (IFR) - Lloyds Banking Group has launched
another jumbo liability management exercise on
GBP20.25bn-equivalent of senior and covered bond debt as it
seeks to make further use of its considerable liquidity excess.
This is the second time this year that the UK banking group
has undertaken an exercise of this scale on its senior debt, and
follows a GBP4.6bn buy-back of GBP13.7bn-equivalent notional
worth of senior debut in July.
It also comes hot on the heels of RBS's jumbo liability
management exercise on GBP16.6bn-equivalent of euro, sterling
and dollar senior debt announced in early September.
In its latest exercise, Lloyds is looking to spend GBP2bn
equivalent on 25 issues across euro, sterling, Swiss Franc,
Canadian and Aussie dollar debt, although this could increase if
there is a strong investor take-up.
There is no cap on the US dollar part which is an
any-and-all offer on seven tranches. Investors have until
1500GMT September 25 to take advantage of the offer.
The total outstanding amounts of securities on offer, six by
Bank of Scotland (A2/A/A) and the remaining 26 by Lloyds
(A2/A/A), are USD11.3bn, EUR10.5bn, GBP2.4bn, CAD850m and
CHF1.55bn and AUD4.2bn. Some of the securities had already been
targeted in the July exercise.
With the exception of a covered bond, all of the securities
on offer are senior unsecured notes, both fixed and floating
rate, and are being bought back with an average premium of
around 20bp-25bp. The maturities range from May 2013 to
September 2040 and while coupons range between 2.5% to 7.5%.
"It will be interesting to see the covered bond take-up,"
said a banker on the deal, which is handled by Deutsche Bank,
Lloyds CM and UBS. "Covered bonds are quite an expensive form of
funding for bank as rating agencies continue to increase the
overcollateral levels and the collateral itself is quite costly.
Buying back secured debut is likely to be a credit positive for
the bank."
The UK borrower explained the justification for the exercise
in a prepared statement:
"Lloyds has a strong liquidity position that significantly
exceeds its short-term funding and is considerably in excess of
its current regulatory requirements."
"By tendering for certain....securities the Group intends to
manage its overall wholesale funding level and better optimise
its future interest expense, whilst maintaining a prudent
approach to liquidity."
Lloyds, which completed its 2012 funding programme in the
first quarter of the year, has found itself with surplus
liquidity well over regulatory requirements after taking a
cautious approach to the expected Moody's review by storing up
cash.
Ultimately, Lloyds suffered less than some of its
counterparts in the rating agency's review after receiving just
a single notch downgrade to A2, whereas several competitors were
slashed by two notches, leaving some languishing in the Triple B
bucket.
According to a source, Lloyds had stored up as much as
GBP24bn of excess liquidity. That left the bank in the unusual
position of having excess cash burning a hole in its pocket,
which prompted the first and now the second liability management
move.
Although the funding for lending scheme was not a driver
behind the exercise, a banker conceded that the bank will be
comforted by the fact it can obtain cheap funding in the future.
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; editing by Helene Durand and
Julian Baker)