LONDON Feb 20 Lloyds Banking Group
risks a revolt among retail investors and also hedge funds and
institutions after warning it may buy back on the cheap
high-interest bonds that helped rescue the bank in the financial
crisis.
Lloyds, 33 percent owned by the UK taxpayer, told investors
last week the 7.5 billion pounds ($12.5 billion) of bonds it
issued to strengthen its capital in 2009 are now unlikely to
count towards its capital buffers under new European rules,
potentially making them worthless.
Lloyds said it could "call" them or buy them back at near
their face value, sending the value of the bonds tumbling.
With more than 100,000 retail investors holding them, Lloyds
could face a legal challenge, making it "very messy" for the
bank, Mark Taber, a campaigner for retail bondholders, said.
Taber has already led successful campaigns for retail
bondholders in Bank of Ireland, Co-operative Bank and Lloyds in
the last five years.
"Lloyds were surprisingly aggressive in the tone they took,
and since then I've had a lot of calls on it," Taber said.
Lloyds, which last week reported a profit for the first time
in three years, is not alone in hardening its stance on
high-interest paying bonds that may no longer have any use in
bolstering capital. Credit Suisse this month fired a
similar warning shot.
Banks, eager to increase earnings and dividends, are having
to look at all options to improve margins in a low interest rate
environment.
"As regulators are becoming clearer and old-style
(bonds)instruments are increasingly expensive to maintain,
regulatory calls are getting more and more attractive to
issuers," BNP Paribas credit analyst Gildas Surry said in a note
this week.
He estimated the bonds cost Lloyds about 417 million pounds
a year. It could cost the bank 470 million pounds to buy all the
bonds back at market values, he said, or less if it offers a
lower price.
But upsetting bond investors could backfire by raising
banks' funding costs in the future.
Taber said ideally, Lloyds would not take too hard a line.
"I'm sounding people out ... there could well be groups forming
on this. There are a lot of people they will upset if they take
too aggressive approach."
How retail investors are treated will be a key issue. Many
are pensioners who got the bonds in exchange for bonds from
Halifax or Cheltenham & Gloucester that became part of Lloyds.
Some of these pay the highest interest, meaning they could be
hit hardest.
Hedge funds and other big investors are also watching the
issue closely and lawyers are looking at the terms, one hedge
fund manager said. He said if Lloyds takes an aggressive stance
it would become a "hot issue" between investors and both the
bank and the UK regulator.
RESCUE DEAL
Lloyds issued the bonds in December 2009 in exchange for a
series of old bonds. The new bonds were designed to boost the
bank's capital if it ran into trouble and formed part of a broad
rescue deal for Lloyds that aimed to cut the cost to taxpayers.
They pay interest of between 6 percent and 16 percent a year
and because of these interest rates have traded at a significant
premium to their face value.
New UK and European capital rules in force this year mean
the bonds may no longer count as so-called "stress test capital"
that can be called on if a bank hits trouble.
But it is not clear how the Lloyds' bonds are affected.
The bank has said the risks of holding the bonds were well
known. "You'd have to be blind and deaf not to know that there
was a regulatory par call option in these instruments," Charles
King, Lloyds director of investor relations, said on a call with
investors following the bank's 2013 results.
But Taber disagreed with this view, given the complexity and
uncertainty around the bonds. "How you can expect the average
retail investor to be on top of all this? Lloyds still don't
know the answer, they are waiting for the (UK regulators) to
clarify what the 2014 stress testing is and whether these
qualify. It's so complicated," he said.
There are 33 types of the bonds and Lloyds said it could
treat each one differently.
The bank could buy the notes back at par, but credit
analysts said it would be more likely to offer a premium -
somewhere between par and where the bonds trade in the market,
which for most is between 106-113 percent, and higher for some.
King said if the bonds ended up not counting for "stress
testing" then the bank's management almost had a duty to
shareholders to consider the economic value that would create.
He added: "I wouldn't call myself investor friendly, but I
would call myself fair. And I don't see myself deviating from
that adjective any time soon."