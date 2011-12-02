LONDON Dec 2 Bailed-out British lender
Lloyds Banking Group intends to claw back as much as
half of former Chief Executive Eric Daniel's 2010 bonus as
payback for a costly insurance mis-selling scandal, Sky News
reported on Friday.
Lawyers for Lloyd's remuneration committee last week told
Daniels and other senior executives that the bank plans to
withhold some of the bonuses announced in February, Sky News
said.
The move comes after Lloyds was forced in May to take a 3.2
billion pound($5.02 billion) charge to cover compensation
payments to customers who were mis-sold payment protection
insurance (PPI), pushing it into a loss for the first quarter.
"As part of an ongoing process the implications on
compensation are being considered by the remuneration committee
and will be determined by the board in due course," Lloyds said
in a statement.
A spokeswoman declined to comment on whether Daniels' 2010
bonus of 1.45 million pounds would be affected.
Lloyds, 41 percent state-owned after receiving a
taxpayer-funded bailout during the 2008 crisis, was worse
affected by PPI mis-selling than rivals Royal Bank of Scotland
, Barclays and HSBC, which each took
charges of about 1 billion pounds.
Daniels left Lloyds in March after nine years as CEO, making
way for former Santander UK boss Antonio Horta-Osorio.