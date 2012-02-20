LONDON Feb 20 Part-nationalised British
bank Lloyds will cut the bonuses of 13 leading members
of staff, including its former chief executive and five
executive directors, following an insurance mis-selling at the
group last year.
Lloyds, which is 40 percent owned by the British government
after a state bailout in 2008, said it would reduce the 2010
bonus awards to take into account a 3.2 billion pound ($5.1
billion) provision it made last year over the payment protection
insurance (PPI) mis-selling.
The bank said it would cut the bonuses due to be paid out in
deferred shares by 40 percent for former chief executive Eric
Daniels, by 25 percent for four other directors, and by 5
percent for the others.