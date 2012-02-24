LONDON Feb 24 Lloyds, Britain's
biggest retail bank, expects the unemployment rate to peak at
around 9 percent in 2013.
Lloyds also said on Friday it expected the Bank of England's
0.5 percent base interest rate to remain at that level into
2013.
"While the outlook for the UK economy remains uncertain, and
vulnerable to developments in the euro zone, we believe the most
likely scenario is for further weakness in the first half of
2012 followed by a relatively modest recovery in the second
half, resulting in broadly flat real GDP for the year as a
whole, with further modest recovery in 2013," the bank said.