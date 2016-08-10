LONDON Aug 10 Lloyds Banking Group
said on Wednesday its Chief Executive Antonio Horta-Osório had
not breached company policy after a British newspaper accused
him of running up a big hotel bill while on a business trip to
Singapore.
Britain's biggest selling newspaper, The Sun, carried a
front-page story on Tuesday accusing the married chief executive
of the taxpayer-supported bank of running up the bill while
spending time with another woman.
The bank said the chief executive paid his own personal
expenses while he was in the city-state for a conference two
months ago.
Lloyds Chairman Norman Blackwell looked into the issue after
the newspaper reported that Horta-Osorio had spent 450 pounds
($580) on room service and items from the mini-bar, and 550
pounds on visits to the hotel spa, a source at the bank said.
"In this case there is no breach of our policy and the
personal expenses are paid for by Antonio," the bank said in a
statement.
"We do not comment on personal matters," it added.
The allegations come at a sensitive time for Lloyds as it
announced two weeks ago it is cutting a further 3,000 staff and
prepares to close 200 branches by the end of next year.
Horta-Osório, who is Portuguese, has run Lloyds for the past
five years and is highly regarded for turning around the lender
after it struggled following the financial crisis.
($1 = 0.7646 pounds)
(Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Keith Weir)