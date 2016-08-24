LONDON Aug 24 Lloyds Banking Group
Chief Executive Antonio Horta-Osorio apologised to staff on
Wednesday for damaging the bank's reputation but said he
intended to continue running the British lender following press
scrutiny of his private life.
In a memo to employees seen by Reuters, Horta-Osorio
addressed a report by the The Sun newspaper earlier this month
that said the married chief executive ran up a 3,826 pound
($4,962) hotel bill while spending time with another woman.
"My personal life is obviously a private matter as it is for
anyone else. But I deeply regret being the cause of so much
adverse publicity and the damage that has been done to the
Group's reputation," Horta-Osorio wrote in the memo.
The tabloid story alleged Horta-Osorio had improperly
claimed the personal spending as a business expense, but the
executive said in the memo the bank had cleared him of any
wrongdoing regarding his expenses.
Lloyds has said its Chairman Norman Blackwell had reviewed
the allegations and was also satisfied Horta-Osório had paid his
own personal expenses while attending a Singapore conference.
The Lloyds chief executive, who is Portuguese, has run the
bank for the past five years and is highly regarded for turning
around the lender after it struggled following the financial
crisis.
Top investors in the bank had expressed concerns
Horta-Osório might leave sooner than anticipated following the
press scrutiny.
"... please be assured that I am as committed as ever to
leading the Group forward to deliver our strategy and to meet
our future ambitions," Horta-Osorio said in the memo on
Wednesday.
(Reporting by Lawrence White Editing by Sinead Cruise and Mark
Potter)