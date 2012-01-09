LONDON Jan 9 Lloyds Banking Group
Chief Executive Antonio Horta-Osorio said he was
"thrilled" to return to work on Monday after a two-month absence
due to fatigue, but faces an even bigger challenge turning
around the part-state-owned lender than when he left.
"I am thrilled to be back and I look forward to working with
my colleagues again," Horta-Osorio said during a brief photocall
outside the bank's head office on Gresham Street in the City of
London.
Horta-Osorio, wearing a dark suit with a bright green tie,
spoke quietly and declined further comment. He made a quick
return into the building, watched by some staff from windows
interested in his re-appearance.
Lloyds has said Horta-Osorio will change his intensive
working style and will have fewer people reporting to him than
the previous 13. He was known as a details-obsessed chief.
But the 47-year-old Portuguese only took over as CEO in
March and needs to implement a far-reaching turnaround strategy
he unveiled, including 15,000 job cuts.
He arguably faces an even tougher task than when he left,
following a deterioration in the euro zone debt crisis and
worries about the pace of recovery in Britain, where Lloyds is
the biggest retail bank and has more than 30 million customers.
The bank said it may miss financial targets due to the
economic turmoil when it posted a third-quarter loss a week
after Horta-Osorio's departure.
Its earnings are under pressure from lower margins and
higher funding costs and Lloyds said it may not meet some of its
medium-term income targets until after 2014.
Lloyds, already saddled with tens of billions of pounds of
losses from its takeover of troubled rival HBOS at the height of
the 2008 crisis, could report another loss this year, analysts
at Barclays Capital estimate.
It could notch up another 20 billion pounds in bad debts as
the fragile economy sees credit quality deteriorate again,
especially for mortgages, the analysts said.
Lloyds shares were down 0.4 percent at 27 pence by 1230 GMT
in a FTSE 100 index which was down 0.2 percent, and have slumped
almost 60 percent since the start of 2011, leaving UK taxpayers
sitting on a 13 billion pound ($20 billion) loss on their 20
billion pound bailout.