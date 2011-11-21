LONDON Nov 21 Part-nationalised British bank Lloyds named non-executive director David Roberts as a back-up interim chief executive, in case of a delay in the planned return from sick leave of current CEO Antonio Horta-Osorio.

"As part of its contingency plans, the board has agreed that David Roberts, a non-executive director since 2010 and chairman of its risk committee, will assume the position of interim group chief executive in the event that Antonio's return were delayed beyond this time," Lloyds said in a statement.

The bank did not specify a timeframe for his return from "a short leave of absence", but has said previously it expects him to be back at work before Christmas. Chairman Win Bischoff said Horta-Osorio was making "good progress" in his recovery.

Lloyds, which is roughly 40-percent owned by the British government, added that Nathan Bostock had decided against joining the group to run its wholesale division and would instead be staying with Royal Bank of Scotland. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Paul Hoskins)