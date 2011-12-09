LONDON Dec 9 The board of Lloyds Banking Group is making a series of assessments over whether or not Antonio Horta-Osorio, its chief executive who went on sick leave last month, should return to his position or not, said a source involved in the process.

"The board has got a process in place to assess Antonio's health and whether he can return to work," said the source.

Lloyds, which is 40 percent owned by the British government after a bailout during the 2008 credit crisis, shocked investors last month by saying that 47-year-old Horta-Osorio was taking a break due to stress-related illness, leaving a potential power vacuum.

The source added that Lloyds had an independent medical expert working on the situation and that the bank was in regular contact with UKFI - the government body managing Britain's stake in the bank - and the Treasury over the matter.

"They would like to be able to make a decision before Christmas," added the source.