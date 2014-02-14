Feb 14 State-backed Lloyds Banking Group Plc
is considering confiscating a past bonus of former
Chief Executive Eric Daniels over the escalating insurance
mis-selling bill that sent the bank to an after-tax loss of 802
million pounds last year, the Times reported.
The bank's board pay committee will meet in the next few
days to consider whether a share-based award to Daniels in 2010
should be clawed back, the paper said. ()
Daniels, who stepped down from Lloyds in 2011, is currently
a senior adviser with buyout group CVC Capital Partners. He
holds a similar advisory position at investment banking boutique
StormHarbour.
Lloyds Banking Group could not be immediately reached for
comments by Reuters.
Lloyds took 3.5 billion pounds ($5.82 billion) more in
provisions last year to compensate customers for past
mis-selling.
The bank, owned 33 percent by British taxpayers, on Thursday
said it was ready to return to private ownership after reporting
a pre-tax profit for the first time in three years.